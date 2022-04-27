Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.42. Cross Country Healthcare posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 96,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 83,903 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

