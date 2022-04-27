Zacks Investment Research Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Sell

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

CHRS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

CHRS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.28. 571,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,555. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,385,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.