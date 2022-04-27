Zacks Investment Research Lowers Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $30.41.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $461,460. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter worth about $2,955,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Option Care Health by 20.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Option Care Health by 64.7% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 40.3% in the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 296,919 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 194.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.