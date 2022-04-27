Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) to “Buy”

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is a direct-to-consumer selling company principally in Mexico. It primarily focused on the home organization and solutions segment. The company's product portfolio includes home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, smart furniture, technology and mobility, as well as other minor categories. Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is based in GUADALAJARA, Mexico."

Shares of BWMX stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. 51,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,894. Betterware de Mexico has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Betterware de Mexico ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.36). Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 109.07%. The firm had revenue of $105.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

