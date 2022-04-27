Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.23

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 556758 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $855,537.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 247,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,967.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $602,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,307 shares of company stock worth $7,527,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

