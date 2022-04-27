Zero Market Cap Reaches $317,060.76 (ZER)

Zero (ZER) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. Zero has a total market cap of $317,060.76 and $16.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zero has traded up 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.76 or 0.00378001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00080284 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00084530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006687 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,348,303 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

