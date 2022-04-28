-$0.01 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.02. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.76. 1,421,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,020. The firm has a market cap of $773.86 million, a P/E ratio of 227.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

