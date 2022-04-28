-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Globalstar also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globalstar.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globalstar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GSAT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 3,531,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,690,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 0.10. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.78.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

