-$0.02 EPS Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Amarin reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amarin.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.17 million. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amarin by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amarin by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.85. 87,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,303. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
