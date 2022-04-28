-$0.07 EPS Expected for Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inspirato’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspirato will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspirato.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($7.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspirato from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ISPO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,547. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00. Inspirato has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $108.00.

In other news, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $852,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Revolution Management Co Llc sold 100,529 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $1,018,358.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,181.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inspirato stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

