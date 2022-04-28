$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. UWM posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $605.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.23 million. UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

UWMC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

In other news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in UWM by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 270,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UWM by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 243,190 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 8,171.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,967 shares in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UWMC traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.59. 37,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. UWM has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $332.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

