-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Apr 28th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. VBI Vaccines posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 11,054.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 6.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 257,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 44.3% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $331.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.97. VBI Vaccines has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

