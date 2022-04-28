$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.92.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.59. 321,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 23.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 646,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 139,277 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 159,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

