$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.80. National Vision has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in National Vision by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in National Vision by 20.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 117.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in National Vision by 358.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $249,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

