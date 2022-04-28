$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,863. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $61,539,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,973 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,996,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,339 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

