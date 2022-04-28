$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 32,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,612. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.