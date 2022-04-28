$0.58 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is ($1.70). United Airlines reported earnings of ($3.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UAL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,737,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,963,594. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

