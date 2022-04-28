$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. SpartanNash reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SpartanNash.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after buying an additional 172,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,650,000 after buying an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SpartanNash by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,256,000 after buying an additional 346,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SpartanNash by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,765,000 after buying an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $35.13. The stock had a trading volume of 518,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.