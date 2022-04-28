$0.77 EPS Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Navient reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth $208,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth $173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth $2,028,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 2.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Navient by 187.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 91,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

NAVI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $16.48. 1,787,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,264. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68. Navient has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

