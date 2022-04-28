$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Baxter International posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $305,600.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2,348.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.40. 117,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,226,648. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.