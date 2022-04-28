-$0.93 EPS Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.93) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Cytokinetics reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,501,708.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $855,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,196 shares of company stock valued at $6,230,941 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 143.8% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 651,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 384,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,536,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,924,000 after buying an additional 298,675 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 163,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 19.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 47,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 47,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,455. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

