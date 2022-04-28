$0.99 EPS Expected for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Skyline Champion reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Shares of SKY stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.00. 4,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,941. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

