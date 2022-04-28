-$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.08). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($4.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNTL. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,072. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.28. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $87.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $34,708.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,307 shares of company stock worth $7,527,251. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

