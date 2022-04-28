$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) to announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. FMC reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $5.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.73. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

