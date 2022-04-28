1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM updated its FY22 guidance to $0.55-0.60 EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. 3,740,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,978. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.68. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

