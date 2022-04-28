1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$2.19-2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.30.
FLWS traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
