1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-5% yr/yr to ~$2.19-2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.30.

FLWS traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

