$10.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $10.91 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $11.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $50.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.64 billion to $50.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $51.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.97 billion to $52.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 119.0% in the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 420,334 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,221,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Best Buy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 244,575 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Best Buy by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,639 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 16,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $93.41. 26,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,795. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average is $104.70. Best Buy has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

