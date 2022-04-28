10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.91

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.91 and last traded at $48.91, with a volume of 3805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.67 and a beta of 1.68.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

