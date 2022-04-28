1,237 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.91.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.38. 14,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

