129,600 Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Umpqua at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

UMPQ traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $17.32. The company had a trading volume of 159,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,108. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.01. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

