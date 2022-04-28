$13.82 EPS Expected for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will announce $13.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.05 to $14.58. Texas Pacific Land reported earnings of $6.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $62.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $58.62 to $65.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $79.18 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.77 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TPL traded up $43.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,375.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,688. Texas Pacific Land has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,336.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,250.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total transaction of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 106 shares of company stock worth $135,241 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.