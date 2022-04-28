1,305 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,418,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,591,719. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $186.26 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.