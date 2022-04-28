1,743 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after acquiring an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $107.76 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.64. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Northern Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.