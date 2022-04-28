$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) to announce $18.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the highest is $19.00 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $11.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $62.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 294.08%. The business had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

WTER traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 423,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,210. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.03.

About Alkaline Water (Get Rating)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.