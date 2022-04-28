18,033 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,399. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

