1,970 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Acquired by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of IYE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,038. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $43.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

