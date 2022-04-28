1irstcoin (FST) Price Hits $0.0175 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $694,573.63 and approximately $5,634.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001137 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,686,963 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.