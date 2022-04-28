$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) will post $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals also reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will report full year sales of $8.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A-Mark Precious Metals.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,233 shares of company stock worth $2,975,497 in the last 90 days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRK traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,785. The company has a market cap of $871.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of -0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.40.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

