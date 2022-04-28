$2.08 EPS Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $10.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $12.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 749,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,820. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

