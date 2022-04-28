$20.16 Million in Sales Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) to report $20.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.19 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $23.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year sales of $84.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.32 million to $86.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $94.19 million, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $98.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 128.37% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FDUS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

FDUS stock remained flat at $$20.52 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $501.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.74. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 30.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidus Investment by 819.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

