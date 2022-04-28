$24.31 Million in Sales Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) will announce $24.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.05 million. ProPhase Labs posted sales of $15.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year sales of $60.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.93 million to $67.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProPhase Labs.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRPH. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRPH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,883. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80. ProPhase Labs has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPhase Labs (PRPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.