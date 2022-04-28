2,677 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after acquiring an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 251,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $142.00. The stock had a trading volume of 94,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,285. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
