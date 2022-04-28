2,872 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $124.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,897. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day moving average of $141.68. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

