$29.22 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.22 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.48 billion and the lowest is $26.03 billion. AT&T reported sales of $44.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $128.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.91 billion to $129.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $121.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $110.09 billion to $124.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,447,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,394,109. AT&T has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

