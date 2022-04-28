2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) to announce sales of $253.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.90 million and the lowest is $248.60 million. 2U reported sales of $232.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis bought 33,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 2U during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. 1,528,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,700. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $808.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

