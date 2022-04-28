$3.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) will announce $3.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.48 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.13 billion to $20.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $209,450,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after buying an additional 522,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 267,763 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after buying an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after buying an additional 141,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

SAH stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $42.58. 14,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,634. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.38%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

