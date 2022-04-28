3,830 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 212,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 267,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after buying an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,954. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.