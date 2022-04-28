411 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,753,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 379,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $3,558,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at $145,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSWI. Sidoti started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ CSWI traded up $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.73 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.40.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

