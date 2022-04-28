$439.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) to post $439.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $444.90 million and the lowest is $434.30 million. Cadence Bank posted sales of $282.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

CADE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CADE traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

