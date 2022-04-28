$474.42 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) will post sales of $474.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $457.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $498.16 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $459.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after buying an additional 112,030 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,284 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,706,000 after buying an additional 50,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 193,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 47.73%.

About Ares Capital (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.